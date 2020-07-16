Donaldson got in extra work during Pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) -New Twins 3rd baseman Josh Donaldson was just getting acclimated with his new teammates when the pandemic hit and everyone was sent home. But he made great use of the extra time to get himself in even better shape for when they came back to Target Field July 3rd. “It’s hard to get a full development time in to really focus in on some skill sets for me. I tried to take advantage of it knowing that this was probably going to be a little bit longer than we expected and really trying to work on some skills as far as running, jumping, some explosiveness type things knowing that I could go a little bit harder because I had some time to recover as well,” said Donaldson.

Donaldson brings a power bat and very aggressive approach to the game for Minnesota and a veteran presence to a team that won 101 games last year but was eliminated by the Yankees in the playoffs. The 60-game season starts in just over a week.

