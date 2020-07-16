Advertisement

Full Court Press: COVID Crisis airs at 7:00 p.m. on KDLT

Vice President Mike Pence appearing on Full Court Press: COVID Crisis.
Vice President Mike Pence appearing on Full Court Press: COVID Crisis.(Full Court Press)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are continuing the conversation on COVID-19, with a one-hour special Thursday night, hosted by Full Court Press’ Greta Van Susteren and Lee Zurik.

Topics will include wearing masks, and why the White House is deferring to governors and health officials.

The show will also include an overview of the current hot spots, hospitalizations and testing across the country.

It will also take a look at things like treatment, the search for a vaccine and the impact on schools, the economy and sports.

The program will also feature an interview with Vice President Mike Pence.

The show will replace NBC’s 30 Rock: A One-Time Special. Gray Media Group has made the decision not to air the special.

Gray Media Group made the decision to produce a news special after having an opportunity to learn more about the content of the show which is essentially a promotion for a network paid streaming service. NBC is not making the show available on our free broadcast channel going forward….you have to buy their streaming service if you want to see those older shows.

If you want to see the NBC special, there are several places you can catch it, including USA, Bravo, E, Oxygen, SYFY, and CNBC, as well as their streaming service.

COVID Crisis airs Thursday at 7:00 p.m. on KDLT.

