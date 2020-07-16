Hot and Humid Plus Storm Chances

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll already notice a major difference in our weather today thanks to the increase in humidity and temperatures slowly rising compared to where they were at on Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll be tracking a chance for some spotty showers and storms primarily in northern Nebraska and parts of southern South Dakota. The threat for severe weather tonight is low, but there is a Marginal Risk for severe weather across parts of southern South Dakota where we could see a storm or two briefly produce some large hail. Widespread severe weather is not anticipated tonight.

We head into Friday as the heat returns with highs climbing into the lower 90′s along with feels like temperatures approaching and at times even exceeding the triple digits. The humidity will feel unbearable at times throughout the afternoon hours. This will lead us into another chance for showers and storms - this time, in northeastern South Dakota. There is a Slight Risk for severe weather in that part of the area where large hail, damaging wind gusts, and even an isolated tornado will all be possible. This will happen late Friday and continue into early Saturday morning.

Saturday we’ll have an encore performance with the heat with highs in the 90′s and feels like temperatures nearing the triple digits for many. Some more showers and storms will be possible that night and into Sunday morning too - this time, for the eastern parts of the viewing area. As a cold front moves through Saturday night into Sunday morning our highs on Sunday will only be in the 80′s and we’ll remain in the lower 80′s for next Monday before highs climb once more back into the mid to upper 80′s for the rest of next week.

