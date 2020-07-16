Iowa men’s basketball to return to Sanford Pentagon this season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Iowa basketball is returning to Sioux Falls this year.

The Iowa Hawkeyes will take on Oregon State in a regular-season men’s college basketball game at the Sanford Pentagon on Dec. 22.

The Sanford Pentagon has hosted a number of high-level college basketball games since it opened in 2013, including a 2017 game between Iowa and Colorado.

Sanford Pentagon officials say tickets will go on sale later. Television coverage will determine a start time.

