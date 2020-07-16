Advertisement

Live worm removed from woman’s tonsil at Japanese hospital

Medics found a 1.5-inch long black worm moving inside a 25-year-old patient's left tonsil. They were able to remove the creature with tweezers.
Medics found a 1.5-inch long black worm moving inside a 25-year-old patient's left tonsil. They were able to remove the creature with tweezers.(Source: American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene/CNN)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (Gray News) - Doctors in Japan made a surprising discovery: a 1.5-inch black worm living in one woman’s tonsil.

The 25-year-old patient was experiencing throat pain and irritation five days after eating sashimi, a delicacy of raw fish. She underwent a physical examination at a Tokyo hospital, according to a study published in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.

Medics found a 1.5-inch long black worm moving inside her left tonsil. They were able to remove the creature with tweezers.

The woman’s symptoms improved after the worm was removed.

Scientists say the type of worm found, Pseudoterranova azarasi, predominantly infects in the stomach after consuming raw or undercooked fish. More than 700 cases have been reported in Japan, North Pacific countries, South America and the Netherlands.

To avoid similar infections, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends only eating fish that has been cooked adequately - to an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit – or frozen and stored properly: at minus 4 degrees F or below for seven days or at minus 31 degrees F or below for 15 hours.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Post reports misconduct allegations against DC NFL team

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
The Washington Post reported that 15 female former employees of the city’s NFL franchise said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team.

Coronavirus

Russia is hacking virus vaccine trials, US, UK, Canada say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
The three nations alleged the hacking group known as Cozy Bear, said to be part of the Russian intelligence service, is attacking research institutions involved in coronavirus vaccine development.

National Politics

After Trump campaign swap, questions — and Kushner — remain

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump’s campaign shakeup was meant to reassure nervous Republicans, but it's unlikely to do much to alter the day-to-day operations, which are run by Jared Kushner.

National

Utility’s power lines caused huge 2019 California wildfire

Updated: 1 hours ago
Fire officials say Pacific Gas & Electric transmission lines sparked a wildfire last year in Northern California that destroyed hundreds of homes and led to the evacuation of nearly 100,000 people.

National

$1M in buried treasure is up for grabs across Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
Engagement rings, precious coins, gold and silver are up for grabs.

Latest News

News

Sanford International plans to welcome fans amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
The Sanford International says it’s continuing to plan to have fans at this year's event. The PGA Tour announced there will be no fans at any tournament until September, which is just before the Champions Tour comes to Sioux Falls.

Coronavirus

Virus prompts drastic measures in Texas as death toll grows

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ARITZ PARRA, MIKE CORDER and ELAINE KURTENBACH
Bars may be off the menu and many schools look set to remain closed for months to come as the new coronavirus causes more illness and death in many countries and the U.S. South and West.

National

Black Lives Matter billboard placed next to Confederate flag

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Black Lives Matter sign now fills a billboard next to a big Confederate flag that greets people coming into a small town outside Raleigh, thrilling some community organizers and angering the property owner.

National

CDC extends US ban on cruise ships through September

Updated: 3 hours ago
The federal ban on cruise ships operating in U.S. territory is being extended through September.

News

Outdoor classroom coming to John Harris Elementary

Updated: 3 hours ago
Construction for a new outdoor classroom is underway at John Harris Elementary in Sioux Falls.

National

‘Golden Girls’ house is for sale, but it’s not in Florida

Updated: 3 hours ago
It’s not in South Florida. You can find it in Brentwood, California.