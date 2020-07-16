Advertisement

Lumber Limbo: Shortage of Wood

There is a national lumber shortage affected homeowners and businesses.
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you are planning on doing some home improvement projects this summer like adding a deck or repairing a fence, you may have to wait a while. Right now, there is a national shortage of lumber, especially pressure-treated wood.

The shortage is not only affecting homeowners, but small business owners who are trying to make a living during this pandemic.

Summer is the busiest time of year for Handy Ones Remodel and Repair in Sioux Falls, but they’re running into problems due to the shortage.

“Yeah, lumber is really setting us back on jobs. We can’t get green treated lumber, we’re having trouble getting cedar wood for fences. I’ve had to push customers back two to three months,” said Earl Broker, Owner of Handy Ones.

They've had to change plans with the deck they are currently working on.

“Instead of it being able to be green treated for the customer like she wanted, we ended up having to substitute cedar wood in the decking just because we can’t get the deck boards. And they’re talking two to four months out before the mills can even catch up to get it to us,” said Broker.

Allied Midwest Merchandisers is a lumber distributor. Staff says the shortage is due to all the free time people have had during the pandemic.

“Seems like a pent up demand for people doing home projects right now, there’s a lot of that and the normal, you know construction kicked in and there was already pressure on the industry prior to that that just added even more to it,” said Dana Iverson who overlooks the Lumber Division for Allied Midwest.

The pressure comes from crews struggling to harvest enough trees.

“Early spring was real wet, they weren’t able to get in and properly forest materials there,” said Iverson.

Because of the high demand lumber prices have also gone up.

“Back in April is when the significant price increase took place and the shortage started to show up,” said Iverson.

Right now, businesses like Handy Ones are doing what they can with the materials they do have and hope the shortage ends quickly.

Both companies say their best advice to anyone planning a home improvement project is to plan ahead and get started now if you know you are going to be needing lumber.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

$1M in buried treasure is up for grabs across Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
Engagement rings, precious coins, gold and silver are up for grabs.

News

Sanford International plans to welcome fans amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
The Sanford International says it’s continuing to plan to have fans at this year's event. The PGA Tour announced there will be no fans at any tournament until September, which is just before the Champions Tour comes to Sioux Falls.

News

Outdoor classroom coming to John Harris Elementary

Updated: 3 hours ago
Construction for a new outdoor classroom is underway at John Harris Elementary in Sioux Falls.

News

Full Court Press: COVID Crisis airs at 7:00 p.m. on KDLT

Updated: 4 hours ago
We are continuing the conversation on COVID-19, with a one-hour special Thursday night, hosted by Full Court Press’ Greta Van Susteren and Lee Zurik.

News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.

Latest News

National

Experts say Twitter breach troubling, undermines trust

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ZEN SOO
A breach in Twitter’s security that allowed hackers to break into the accounts of leaders and technology moguls is one of the worst attacks in recent years and may shake trust in a platform politicians and CEOs use to communicate with the public, experts said Thursday.

News

Willie Nelson postpones Brookings concert

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Willie Nelson fans will have to wait a little longer to see his next performance in South Dakota.

News

Iowa men’s basketball to return to Sanford Pentagon this season

Updated: 6 hours ago
Iowa basketball is returning to Sioux Falls this year.

News

Union Gospel Mission puts out call for men’s jeans

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Sioux Falls shelter is calling on the community to help address its shortage of jeans.

Lee Weber's funeral

Updated: 7 hours ago
Weber, a deputy and National Guard veteran, was laid to rest Thursday.

Coronavirus

Walgreens, Target, Publix join list of stores mandating masks

Updated: 7 hours ago
They join a growing list of retailers requiring face coverings at all of their locations.