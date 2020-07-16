Advertisement

Man with cerebral palsy asked to leave Wash. store because mask didn’t cover nose

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Wash. (KIRO/CNN) - Crate & Barrel wants to express its apologies to a 28-year-old customer with cerebral palsy, who was asked to leave a Washington store over its face mask policy.

Chris Hays, 28, was wearing a mask when he and his girlfriend went shopping Friday at Crate & Barrel in Bellevue, Washington, but because Hays has cerebral palsy, he could not put the mask over his nose.

“With cerebral palsy, I get out of breath quite easily. I had the mask over my mouth but not over my nose in order to take deeper breaths when I need to,” Hays said.

Chris Hays, 28, says he was asked to leave a Crate & Barrel store in Bellevue, Washington, because he was wearing a mask but did not cover his nose. He has cerebral palsy and is medically exempt from doing so.
Chris Hays, 28, says he was asked to leave a Crate & Barrel store in Bellevue, Washington, because he was wearing a mask but did not cover his nose. He has cerebral palsy and is medically exempt from doing so.(Source: KIRO/CNN)

He says two clerks and the store manager all approached him and asked him to cover his nose. He kept explaining he was medically exempt.

“I explained to her that with my cerebral palsy, I need extra oxygen, and I’m medically exempt,” he said. “She said, ‘Well, I don’t see the oxygen tank, but obviously, I see the disability,’ which is in itself a little rude and insensitive.”

Hays says he was eventually told he would need to leave the store, if he didn’t cover his nose.

"It made me feel terrible and horrible about myself," he said. "That experience made me feel unwelcome and undeserving to be out in public."

Hays asked Crate & Barrel for an apology and wants to make sure businesses know about the exemptions. He is also asking people not to use the exemption when they don’t qualify or when they simply don’t want to wear a mask.

“This exemption is in there for people like me,” he said.

A spokesperson for Crate & Barrel acknowledged Hays should not have been asked to leave the store. In a statement, the company said they would speak with him and offer an apology.

“In alignment with CDC recommendations, we have trained all store associates that masks are required for all customers while shopping, with exceptions for small children and those with medical conditions. In this incident, while our store associate had the best of intentions, they did not properly follow this policy which exempts those with medical conditions,” read the statement in part. “We appreciate this matter being brought to our attention since as we continue to navigate this pandemic, we are committed to ongoing associate training on our safety policies to ensure a safe and comfortable shopping experience for all.”

Copyright 2020 KIRO, Crime Stoppers via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Post reports misconduct allegations against DC NFL team

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
The Washington Post reported that 15 female former employees of the city’s NFL franchise said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team.

Coronavirus

Russia is hacking virus vaccine trials, US, UK, Canada say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
The three nations alleged the hacking group known as Cozy Bear, said to be part of the Russian intelligence service, is attacking research institutions involved in coronavirus vaccine development.

National Politics

After Trump campaign swap, questions — and Kushner — remain

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump’s campaign shakeup was meant to reassure nervous Republicans, but it's unlikely to do much to alter the day-to-day operations, which are run by Jared Kushner.

National

Utility’s power lines caused huge 2019 California wildfire

Updated: 1 hours ago
Fire officials say Pacific Gas & Electric transmission lines sparked a wildfire last year in Northern California that destroyed hundreds of homes and led to the evacuation of nearly 100,000 people.

National

$1M in buried treasure is up for grabs across Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
Engagement rings, precious coins, gold and silver are up for grabs.

Latest News

News

Sanford International plans to welcome fans amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
The Sanford International says it’s continuing to plan to have fans at this year's event. The PGA Tour announced there will be no fans at any tournament until September, which is just before the Champions Tour comes to Sioux Falls.

Coronavirus

Virus prompts drastic measures in Texas as death toll grows

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ARITZ PARRA, MIKE CORDER and ELAINE KURTENBACH
Bars may be off the menu and many schools look set to remain closed for months to come as the new coronavirus causes more illness and death in many countries and the U.S. South and West.

National

Black Lives Matter billboard placed next to Confederate flag

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Black Lives Matter sign now fills a billboard next to a big Confederate flag that greets people coming into a small town outside Raleigh, thrilling some community organizers and angering the property owner.

National

CDC extends US ban on cruise ships through September

Updated: 3 hours ago
The federal ban on cruise ships operating in U.S. territory is being extended through September.

News

Outdoor classroom coming to John Harris Elementary

Updated: 3 hours ago
Construction for a new outdoor classroom is underway at John Harris Elementary in Sioux Falls.

National

‘Golden Girls’ house is for sale, but it’s not in Florida

Updated: 3 hours ago
It’s not in South Florida. You can find it in Brentwood, California.