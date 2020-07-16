Advertisement

Mike Miller to coach son Mason

Miller to coach high school basketball
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MEMPHIS, TN (Dakota News Now) -Former Mitchell Kernel, Florida Gator and 17-year NBA pro Mike Miller was most recently an assistant at Memphis for Penny Hardaway. In early June he stepped away from that job to spend more time with his family and now he’l get to do that while still coaching basketball as he becomes the new boys basketball coach at Houston High in Tennessee where his son Mason is one of the top seniors to be in the state.

Milelr still owns the Grizzlies record with 45 points and 9 (3′s) in a game.

Mike will be coaching his son next year after legendary head coach Charlie Leonard retired. The school started in 1993 and 63% of it’s programs have won state titles in Tennessee.

