“My suffering has great power” Alexandria Priest shares ALS diagnosis story

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Father Dana Christensen of St. Mary of Mercy in Alexandria says the ministry is his calling.

But this past December, Father Christensen says God allowed something to happen to him that will alter his life, forever.

Father Christensen was diagnosed with ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The disease that is attacking his nervous system has affected his ability to lead mass but has given Father Christensen a new perspective on life, faith, and the meaning behind it all.

A PayPal account started by Father Christensen's family to help defray expenses has been established. You can give here: https://www.paypal.me/padresfight.

A t-shirt fundraiser is also raising money for Father Christensen’s fight against ALS. A link can be found here: https://www.bonfire.com/padres-fight-against-als/?fbclid=IwAR1gxzQU0Y9588jvMRXNeMPK6bS8K11YA6jZsmEcHKP21y6MYZr1d_jicho

