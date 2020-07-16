New Huset’s owner excited about track’s future

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tod Quiring started going to the races at Huset’s Speedway from his home town of Windom, MN in 1992. Now he’s the new owner of the track after the deal with Chuck Brennan was finalized Tuesday. And they will hit the ground running with three big weekends yet this season starting August 2nd. It really was a no brainer decision for Tod and his team to buy the track with all the incredible success and tradition over the years. And they will have some great shows in 2020 before settling in every Sunday night for weekly races next summer.

”This is a pretty exciting deal for our whole team. Not only for me but this is an exciting deal for all of us to get back into the Brandon, Sioux Falls market. I think we’re excited about this. We do a lot of different real estate venture and this is one of them, but I have quite a bit of personal passion for this, so it’s exciting,” says Quiring. ”I actually worked out here as a track photographer and now to see this back up and running is a dream come true. I mean there were a lot of us that were pretty skeptical whether this would ever open again,” says Doug Johnson, General Manager.

The first race this year will be August 2nd when Tony Stewart’s Allstars will be here and the World of Outlaws are September 5th and 6th followed by another big weekend 2 weeks later. So it’s a great start for local fans to see some great racing yet this season. Next summer it will be Sunday nights just like the old days. And the Hall of Fame induction scheduled for this weekend has been moved to Labor Day weekend as well.

