Outdoor classroom coming to John Harris Elementary

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Construction for a new outdoor classroom is underway at John Harris Elementary in Sioux Falls.

“The teacher can bring their class out here with their books and they can teach and just a different environment than the four walls of the classroom to study and learn,” said Cynthia Breen, Instructional Coach for John Harris Elementary.

“It’ll be a nice area with different features to sit on. There will be the boulders and the sitting wall and the pavers and there will be a couple of trees for shade.”

The idea came about after Librarian Stefanie Hage saw that Augustana had an outdoor classroom.

“I was really intrigued about the idea and the concept based on the benefit for students and staff. We know that nature has a lot of restorative properties. It’s very calming, it’s relaxing. It’s a different environment for kids to learn and work in,” said Hage.

Plans for the outdoor classroom came about before the pandemic started. However, staff believes it could be helpful for the fall school year.

“Timing is working in our favor for sure,” said Hage.

"It's another way for us to provide that social distance opportunity. We can get classrooms outside, we can eat lunch out here, you know I think as creative as we want to be and what works for teachers is really kind of open-ended at this point."

While staff are excited about the opportunities this new outdoor classroom can bring, they are still waiting to hear from the school district on what guidelines to follow.

“If it’s a limited number of kids, we will follow those rules and put only half a class at a time out here or whatever the district tells us we will follow,” said Breen.

Either way, staff are hopeful that students will enjoy this new setting.

Construction of the outdoor classroom is set to be completed within the next two weeks.

