Advertisement

Pierre Trappers drop front end of two games series, 6-5

Source: AP Images
Source: AP Images(KALB)
By Austin Goss
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Trappers lost a tight one in Pierre last night to the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 6-5. The game was tied 5-5 going into the 9th, where the Sabre Dogs were able to take the win.

Catcher Mitch Stroh went 3 for 5 for the Trappers with an RBI. Starting pitcher Koby Bishop spread out five runs in the start over five innings.

The Trappers stay at home tonight for the second game versus the Sabre Dogs. First pitch is at 7:05 PM CST.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa men’s basketball to return to Sanford Pentagon this season

Updated: 6 hours ago
Iowa basketball is returning to Sioux Falls this year.

Sports

New Huset’s owner excited about track’s future

Updated: 21 hours ago
The deal became final Tuesday and Tod Quiring is excited to own Huset's

Sports

St. Thomas is 10th member of Summit League

Updated: 21 hours ago
St. Thomas became the 10th member of the Summit League Wednesday

Sports

Mike Miller to coach son Mason

Updated: 22 hours ago
Mike Miller stepped down from his college coaching job in Memphis and will coach his sons in high school

Latest News

Sports

Billion Auto Plays of the Week

Updated: 22 hours ago
The top plays came from the baseball diamond and the State Match Play golf tournaments

Sports

Donaldson got in extra work during Pandemic

Updated: 22 hours ago
Josh Donaldson worked hard to stay ready during the pandemic

Sports

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, July 15th

Updated: 22 hours ago
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, July 15th

Sports

Pierre Trappers take double header, return home for series

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT
|
By Austin Goss
Pierre Trappers take series.

Sports

West Lyon slugs past Western Christian in playoffs and Pierre wins legion game at Harrisburg

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:37 AM CDT
West Lyon had the bats working in the 2-A playoffs and Pierre took game 1 from Harrisburg in legion baseball

Sports

Canaries rally past Dogs in Chicago

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:15 AM CDT
The Canaries trailed 4-1 in the 7th at Chicago Tuesday night and rallied to win