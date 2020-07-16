Police investigating after appliances stolen from home under construction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Sioux Falls are investigating after someone stole all the appliances from a home currently under construction.

The burglary was reported around 3 p.m. Wednesday at a construction site near S. Buffalo Ridge and E. Bison Trail, according to Sgt. Robert Forster of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Forster said while the construction company made efforts to secure the site, one window was left unlocked. Someone then entered through that window and stole all the appliances that were in the home.

Police did not have an estimate of the value of appliances stolen. Forster said it is still unclear how the burglar(s) got the appliances out of the home.

Forster said police currently do not have any information about the suspect. He asked anyone in the neighborhood who might have noticed anything suspicious to call Crime Stoppers at 6050-367-7007.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.