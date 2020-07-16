Sanford International plans to welcome fans amid pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Organizers of the Sanford International are continuing to plan to have fans at this year’s event.

The PGA Tour announced there will be no fans at any tournament until September. The Champions Tour comes to Sioux Falls on September 7-13.

The Sanford International is set to take place at the Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls and as of now, the tournament is expected to go on with fans.

The Sanford International is a part of the Champions Tour, which includes professional golfers ages 50 and up.

The Professional Golfers Association and Sanford Health are taking into account some players are in the high-risk category for COVID-19.

“There are a lot of players that are that demographic that would be high-risk, and we work with the PGA Tour constantly and the bubble, you always hear about the bubble when it comes to all these other sports, is as stringent if not more stringent on these players,” Tournament Director Josh Brewster said.

Brewster says they are not limiting the number of fans at the event at this time.

“Based on the guidance that we are getting from the PGA Tour, Sanford Health and City and State officials we do not see the need to limit capacity at all,” Brewster said.

Brewster says masks will not be mandatory but they will be available as will be sanitizing stations. There will also be temperature checks at the entrance. Food buffets will not be available, and when it comes to social distancing, golf is said to be one of the best sports for that.

“Our sport lends itself more so than any other sport to social distancing. You think about what happens in the field of play, our players are very rarely within six feet of each other,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said.

“Golf is such a weird game, especially when it comes to the professional level, anybody that is coming out to our event if they are uncomfortable at all they can easily social distance themselves,” Brewster added.

If the tournament continues as planned, the economic impact could be big especially in a year where many events were shut down.

Brewster said, “We have an economic impact of over $20 million for our week. Which is paramount more than ever with everything that’s going on, our local businesses need these dollars, our local hotels need our hotel nights that we bring. It’s a huge responsibility but that honestly what keeps us going every day.”

Brewster says that if everything goes as planned, the Sanford International will be the first golf event with full fans and operations worldwide since the pandemic.

