Union Gospel Mission puts out call for men’s jeans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls shelter is calling on the community to help address its shortage of jeans.

Officials with Union Gospel Mission say they are in “desperate” need of men’s jeans.

The shelter houses around 113 people a night due to the pandemic, and the summer heat.

“We’re serving more meals, providing more beds, and supplying more clothing to our neighbors in need than before COVID 19 struck our city,” said Eric “Pineapple” Weber, the Mission’s executive director. “We’re getting an average 25 requests for clean, serviceable jeans every day, and we just can’t meet the need.”

Weber said the Mission’s homeless guests and community poor need jeans in good condition for job interviews and work, and simply for everyday wear.

Donations of jeans can be brought to Union Gospel Mission at 701 E. 8th Street, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday - Friday. Or the Mission welcomes cash gifts to purchase jeans in bulk at www.uniongospelmissionsf.org.

