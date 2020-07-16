Willie Nelson postpones Brookings concert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Willie Nelson fans will have to wait a little longer to see his next performance in South Dakota.

On Thursday, the country music superstar postponed his upcoming concert at the Swiftel Center in Brookings.

The concert, featuring Willie Nelson and Family, was scheduled for August 10. A new date has not been set. Tickets purchased for the original concert will be honored for the rescheduled show.

