Canaries outlast Chicago in 12-inning slugfest

ROSEMONT, IL (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries continued their hot start with some hot hitting in a wild slugfest on Thursday night in Rosemont, Illinois.

Ryan Long’s three-run double in the top of the 12th inning would prove to be the difference in the Birds’ wild 17-14 victory that finished a sweep of the abbreviated two-game series and improved Sioux Falls’ record to an American Association best 8-3.

Long finished the day 2-6 with 4 RBI and a run scored. Alay Lago and KC Huth also drove in three runs apiece for the Canaries who saw leads of seven and four runs evaporate over the course of the game.

The Canaries will be in Fargo tomorrow night to open a weekend series with the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.