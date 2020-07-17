Congregation a Saving Grace for South Dakota Priest diagnosed with ALS

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday night, we introduced you to Father Dana Christensen.

The 43-year-old priest in Alexandria, South Dakota recently received a life-altering diagnosis and is now navigating a new normal as his body works against him.

Father Christensen says it’s his calling to lead mass at Saint Mary of Mercy in Alexandria, but that’s something he hasn’t been able to do as of late because he was recently diagnosed with ALS.

Now, his congregation is stepping in to help.

A PayPal account started by Father Christensen's family to help defray expenses has been established. You can give here: https://www.paypal.me/padresfight.

A t-shirt fundraiser is also raising money for Father Christensen’s fight against ALS. A link can be found here.

