Contest: Test your knowledge of 2010s TV

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our final television history quiz has arrived, and we’re looking back at the most recent decade of TV.

Both KSFY and KDLT are celebrating 60th anniversaries this summer, and we’re celebrating with a series of TV trivia contest.

You can win prizes from the contest’s sponsor each week. Winners will be chosen at random from among all test takers, regardless of score. So try your luck, test your knowledge, and take the quiz!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.