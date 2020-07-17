Helicopter rescues injured hiker in Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota National Guard helicopter was used to rescue an injured hiker from Mount Baldy in the Black Hills on Thursday.

The 21-year-old counselor for Camp Judson lost her footing and fell on her knee, possibly with a compound fracture.

The woman was no longer able to walk, and she was at a remote location atop a granite outcropping. Keystone Ambulance Service asked for help from South Dakota National Guard Hoist Operations.

Pennington County authorities say the Guard helicopter lifted the woman to safety around 10:30 a.m.

Mount Baldy is located roughly a mile north of Mount Rushmore.

