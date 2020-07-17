Hot and Humid Plus Storms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re continuing to track the threat for severe weather tonight across northern South Dakota. The threat for strong wind gusts and large hail will exist for tonight and into early Saturday morning.

Everything will end before sunrise Saturday and this will set us up for more heat. An Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for Sioux Falls and the southeastern portions of the area. Heat Index values will exceed 105 degrees for longer than 2 hours. Another round of showers and storms will be possible around 5:00/6:00 PM Saturday evening in the eastern part of the area and quickly exit by midnight from the Dakota News Now viewing area.

Sunday will be a bit cooler, but we’ll still get in the mid 80′s. A chance for showers and storms will be possible along the Missouri River on Sunday evening. Better chances for showers and storms will return early next week with highs dropping to the lower 80′s. We’ll be back in the mid 80′s by the middle of next week and even approach 90 once more by the end of next week.

