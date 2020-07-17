Advertisement

“I think there is time.” Missouri Valley Football Conference commissioner not ready to cancel season

By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As cases of COVID-19 continue to spike across the country, the chances of playing a college football season continue to dip.

Today the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference joined the Ivy and Patriot Leagues as the third FCS conference to cancel its football season, and the Colonial Athletic Association is reportedly set to do the same tomorrow.

With just seven weeks until kickoff, similar decisions appear to be looming for South Dakota, South Dakota State and the rest of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, though commissioner Patty Viverito is taking a more patient approach.

“I don’t understand why there is a rush to do this because I think there is time and I even think there are interim steps that can be taken before you cancel an entire season.” MVFC Commissioner Patty Viverito says.

At the heart of what will dictate a return to play is the ability to test for COVID-19 as set forth by the NCAA guidelines, both from a financial and ethical standpoint.

“If hospital capacity is such that we can’t manage the sick people, then we can’t use those precious resources to play sports. The protocols call for weekly testing, 72 hours before a game, and that they be PCR tests. Well PCR tests right now are in the neighborhood of a five to seven days turnaround. But if you can do point of care testing, which you can get the results in 15 minutes and they’re relatively cheap, then we’re in business. Whether or not that can come online soon enough to be onboard for our football season, that’s the $10,000 question.” Viverito says.

Playing a season exclusively within conference might well depend on what happens in the FBS.

The Big Ten's decision to cancel non-conference games cost South Dakota State more than half a million dollars by not playing at Nebraska. Yet other conferences like the Big 12 are still planning to play games such as South Dakota's September 5th opener at Iowa State.

"We'd be crazy to say conference unless, and until, those games go away. Now if those games go away then we probably won't be that motivated to play other non-conference games, and so then it's time to talk." Viverito says.

The possibility of playing in the spring has also been mentioned, though Viverito sees it as a problematic last resort.

"Do you really want to play 12, 13, or 14 more games that end in May or June and then turnaround and do the same thing three months later?" Viverito says.

And that in part is why the Valley will wait and see if it can play, even as other leagues in the FCS cancel.

“My guess is that if things don’t look promising enough on August 1 to say we’re going and we’re going on time, then we’re going to see a plethora of ideas for what alternatives look like. I think as long as we have a critical mass of nationally competitive conferences that want to play, I think we’ll play.” Viverito says.

The NCAA did release a set of return-to-sports guidelines, based on recommendation from healthcare providers, to help guide schools. You can view them by clicking HERE .

In a statement regarding the guidelines, NCAA President Mark Emmert said that ”today, sadly, the data (COVID-19 cases) point in the wrong direction. If there is to be college sports in the fall, we need to get a much better handle on the pandemic.”

