Advertisement

Pompeo says US should limit which human rights it defends

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is advocating curtailing the human rights advocacy of the U.S. to focus on religious and property rights.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is advocating curtailing the human rights advocacy of the U.S. to focus on religious and property rights.(Source: State Department/CNN)
By Ben Fox
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo argued Thursday for a more limited U.S. view of global human rights advocacy based on the principals laid out by America’s Founding Fathers, a suggestion critics assumed meant stepping away from more modern concepts such as support for women and the LGBQT communities around the world.

Pompeo, speaking in Philadelphia, singled out property rights and religious freedom as "foremost" principals in a speech that elsewhere complained about the "proliferation" of protections in international agreements related to human rights.

"We are forced to grapple with tough choices about which rights to promote and how to think about this," he said. "Americans have not only unalienable rights, but also positive rights granted by governments, courts and multilateral bodies. Many are worth defending in light of our founding; others aren't."

Pompeo on Thursday released a report produced by the Commission on Unalienable Rights, which he tasked last year with conducting a broad review of U.S. human rights policy, arguing at the time that it had “lost its bearings.”

Before its release, many human rights groups were skeptical of the commission, whose chairwoman was conservative legal scholar Mary Ann Glendon, a former U.S. ambassador to the Holy See.

Pompeo noted that the report emphasizes property rights and religious liberty. "No one can enjoy the pursuit of happiness if you cannot own the fruits of your own labor. And no society can retain its legitimacy or a virtuous character without religious freedom," he said.

The report did not produce any specific recommendations and steered clear of endorsing policy proposals. But experts who parsed it for direction noted, for example, that it referred to abortion and same-sex marriage not as rights but "divisive social and political controversies."

Critics such as Sen. Bob Menendez, the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the report would damage the United States' reputation as a champion of human rights around the world by narrowing the scope of who deserves protection.

"As feared, Secretary Pompeo used his speech to insinuate a hierarchy of rights where property rights and religious liberty are 'foremost' rights and some rights are not 'worth defending,''' said the New Jersey Democrat.

Critics also faulted the makeup of the commission, saying it was weighted with conservatives, and the public did not have sufficient opportunity to weigh in on its findings before the report's release.

"As was clear from the start, Secretary Pompeo's Commission on Unalienable Rights was designed to challenge the international consensus with a narrow view of human rights, that among other things would leave LGBTQ people even more vulnerable to violence and discrimination," said David Stacy, government affairs director of Human Rights Campaign.

Pompeo also took aim in his speech at demonstrators “pulling down statues” and “desecrating monuments,” in echoes of President Donald Trump’s recent speech at Mount Rushmore. The secretary of state said it was an attack on the people who fought for the rights laid out in the Declaration of Independence.

He also criticized The New York Times for its 1619 Project, an award-winning explanation of the persistent legacy of slavery in the United States.

“America is fundamentally good and has much to offer the world because our founders recognized the existence of God-given unalienable rights and designed a durable system to protect them,” he said. “But these days I must say even saying America is fundamentally good has become controversial.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

MLB’s testing sweep brings some success but optics are issue

Updated: 2 hours ago
Major League Baseball's COVID-19 testing sweep appears to be having some success even as large swaths of the United States continue to struggle with containing the fast-spreading virus.

News

South Dakota lakes experience dense blue-green algae blooms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
South Dakota lakes experience dense blue-green algae blooms

News

South Dakota Democrats layout “A New Normal”

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
South Dakota's Democratic Party wants to be a more viable alternative post-COVID.

National

FCC approves new 3-digit national suicide hotline

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
Once it's in place, people will be able to dial 988 to seek help, like how you can call 911 for an emergency.

News

South Dakota launches missing persons clearinghouse

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota Attorney General wants to bring closure to families of missing people.

Latest News

National

Iowa governor orders schools to open in fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces she is ordering schools to open in the fall.

News

School bus driver shortage amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
School Bus Inc. in Sioux Falls is experiencing one of their biggest bus driver shortages due to the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Millions of kids told full return to school in fall unlikely

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO and DAVID CRARY
Teams of military medics were deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by coronavirus patients, as Miami area authorities began stepping up enforcement Friday of a mask requirement — echoing efforts in many parts of the world to contain surging infections.

Coronavirus

COVID cases rise, mask debate continues

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Cases of COVID-19 are increasing across the U.S. as the debate over masks continues.

National

Oregon officials decry arrests by federal agents in Portland

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS
Federal agents in green camouflage uniforms have been taking into custody people in the streets of Portland, not close to federal property that they were sent to protect, in what the ACLU of Oregon on Friday said “should concern everyone in the United States.”

Coronavirus

How does COVID-19 affect kids? Science has answers and gaps

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By LINDSEY TANNER AP Medical Writer
What role children play in the coronavirus pandemic is the hot-button question of the summer as kids relish their free time while schools labor over how to resume classes.