Sioux Falls man accused of pimping faced similar charges in Oklahoma

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The arrest of a Sioux Falls man this week has authorities focusing their investigation on a possible sex trafficking operation.

We told you Wednesday about the recent arrest of 47-year-old Willie Whitman. He’s facing charges of pimping and practicing massage without a license.

After a closer look into his background, we found this isn’t the first time Whitman has been accused of similar offenses.

On Tuesday Willie Charles Whitman was arrested for two counts of pimping and one count of practicing massage without a license. Whitman has been convicted several times prior to this in South Dakota.

According to a state background check, Whitman was arrested in 2013, 2014 and 2015. Among the charges include stalking and domestic abuse.

After Whitman’s most recent arrest, police are now focusing their investigation on any possible connections to human trafficking.

Sioux Falls police officer Sam Clemens said, “That’s their focus is finding women that have been trafficked and getting them out of those situations.”

Whitman’s been charged for similar offenses in recent years.

In 2016, NBC & ABC affiliate stations in Oklahoma reported Whitman was also arrested on a complaint for kidnapping.

According to Oklahoma’s offender records, Whitman was convicted of several charges in 2018—including 2 counts of procuring for prostitution.

Sioux Falls police said they’ll be working with federal authorities on the investigation.

Officer Clemens said, “The big thing we’re looking into with these types of calls and really any prostitution is human trafficking.”

Human trafficking, even here in South Dakota, maybe more common than we think.

Michelle Trent, The Compass Center Assistant & Clinical Director, said, “People often think it exists in the shadows and really it could be happening in the apartment next door.”

Officials say it’s extremely difficult for victims to escape these situations on their own.

Officer Clemens said, “One of the women providing the massages mentioned all of the money goes back to this guy. A lot of this stuff is about control.”

“There’s a lot of coercion, a lot of force, a lot of threats that are used to keep the victim under the control of the trafficker,” said Trent.

Police say this investigation started after receiving a tip from someone of a suspicious sign.

Trent said the community plays a big part in recognizing human trafficking, “It’s not something that’s found only in big cities. It happens in South Dakota. When we pretend that it doesn’t happen here, that’s when we create opportunities for perpetrators to take advantage of that.”

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.