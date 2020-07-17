Advertisement

South Dakota Democrats layout “A New Normal”

Chairman Randy Seiler lays out what he thinks a South Dakota with COVID-19 in the picture looks like.
U.S. Attorney for the District of South Dakota Randy Seiler.
U.S. Attorney for the District of South Dakota Randy Seiler. (KOTA)
By Austin Goss
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Democratic Party is hoping to chart a new way forward with the COVID-19 Pandemic in mind. They believe that Governor Kristi Noem’s response has been lackluster.

The Democratic Party in South Dakota has not held a statewide office in decades, and currently, opposes a super majority in both houses of the state legislature.

State Democratic Chair Randy Seiler believes that the way the governor has handled the coronavirus pandemic could present an opportunity.

“Democracy works best when there are two active engaged parties, and we are rebuilding the democratic party and want to get our message out there.”

The party is campaigning on “a new normal” as it relates to moving forward from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Medical professionals, and scientists and the CDC are giving guidance and advising us what we have to do to combat the coronavirus not only in South Dakota, but across the country... our Governor’s approach to that is personal responsibility, my perspective is that is a lack of leadership.” Seiler said.

Seiler believes that by leaving virus restrictions to choice, the Governor has left many without a choice.

“We’re talking about opening schools, is it a personal choice for teachers, custodians, or school cooks, or bus drivers, they have to have some aspect of protection too and that comes from leadership at the highest level.”

When asked for comment on the Democrat’s press release and new push, Governor Noem’s Communication Director Ian Fury sent the following:

“Its pretty telling that the State Democrat Chair attacks a patriotic fireworks display at our shrine to democracy. I guess Reagan was right: for Republicans it’s always July 4th, and for Democrats it’s always April 15th.”

Future press releases from the South Dakota Democratic Party can be found on their website.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota lakes experience dense blue-green algae blooms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
South Dakota lakes experience dense blue-green algae blooms

News

South Dakota launches missing persons clearinghouse

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota Attorney General wants to bring closure to families of missing people.

News

School bus driver shortage amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
School Bus Inc. in Sioux Falls is experiencing one of their biggest bus driver shortages due to the pandemic.

National

Oregon officials decry arrests by federal agents in Portland

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS
Federal agents in green camouflage uniforms have been taking into custody people in the streets of Portland, not close to federal property that they were sent to protect, in what the ACLU of Oregon on Friday said “should concern everyone in the United States.”

Latest News

National

Iowa meth kingpin is 3rd executed by US government this week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL TARM
A convicted killer from Iowa whose five victims included two young girls is scheduled Friday to become the third federal inmate to be executed this week, following a 17-year pause in federal executions.

News

Sioux Falls pastor discusses new book

Updated: 6 hours ago
Pastor Adam Weber of Embrace Church in Sioux Falls spoke with Carleen Wild on Dakota News Now about his book, Love Has a Name.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Shingles vaccine can keep painful rash from occurring

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
"So it's caused by the varicella-zoster virus, and it lives in somebody's nerve root and for whatever reason, it gets activated," said Doctor McElroy.

News

Study ranks Sioux Falls among least-stressed cities in country

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A new study by the consumer finance company WalletHub ranked Sioux Falls as one of the least-stressed cities in the country.

News

Iowa governor overrides schools, requires in-person classes

Updated: 9 hours ago
Gov. Kim Reynolds says she will override local school districts and require students to spend at least half of their education time in classrooms despite concerns the move could endanger children and teachers as the number of coronavirus cases increase in the state.

News

95 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death confirmed in South Dakota Friday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
COVID-19 has claimed another life in South Dakota, while the state saw an increase of cases on Friday.