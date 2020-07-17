Study ranks Sioux Falls among least-stressed cities in country

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeling stressed lately? A trip to Sioux Falls might be in order.

A new study by the consumer finance company WalletHub ranked Sioux Falls as one of the least-stressed cities in the country.

Sioux Falls ranked 180 out of 182 cities in the “Most Stressed Cities in the Country” analysis. Only Boise, Idaho and Lincoln, Neb. were ranked lower.

Researchers looked at several different metrics, including divorce rates, work environment, and how vulnerable communities are to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fargo ranked one spot away at 179th. Rapid City ranked 152nd. Cleveland is the most-stressed city, according to the study.

WalletHub.com is a personal finance website which performs independent research on a number of consumer subjects. Sioux Falls ranked particularly well in the “Highest Average Hours of Sleep per night” category.

