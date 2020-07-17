Summer concert series returns to downtown Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Music is returning to downtown Aberdeen.

The city’s downtown summer concert series returns this weekend with a concert Saturday night.

The concert series had been scheduled to begin sooner, but that was delayed due to the pandemic. Organizers say they’ll have extra safety protocols in place to make sure it is a healthy event.

Festivities kick off Saturday at 5 p.m., with live music beginning at 6 p.m. You can find more details about the event, including future concert dates, here.

