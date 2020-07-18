Advertisement

Cooler for Sunday

Storm Chances East Tonight
By Tyler Roney
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After back to back days of heat and humidity across the area, we have a break coming our way for Sunday. Before we get there, some showers and storms will be developing in the eastern portions of the area tonight and will give way to a threat for severe weather. That threat will primarily be along and east of I-29. The threat for storms will end after midnight tonight.

For Sunday, expect highs to be in the mid 80′s with sunshine. There’s a chance for some isolated showers and storms in the western portions of the area primarily along and west of the Missouri. The threat for severe weather is rather low for that. More showers and storms look to return on Monday evening and into Tuesday morning with highs on Monday and Tuesday only getting into the lower 80′s.

By the middle of this upcoming week, the heat will be back with highs returning to the mid to upper 80′s to near 90 degrees. Chances for showers and storms reappear for Thursday and then again for next weekend as well.

