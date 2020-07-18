Advertisement

IHSAA plans to move forward with fall high school sports season in Iowa

By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We should learn within the next couple of days whether or not South Dakota is moving forward with its fall high school sports season.

Today their neighbor to the east affirmed a commitment to playing.

In a statement on Twitter today the Iowa High School Athletic Association says that they are preparing to begin their fall sports season, which includes football, boys cross country and 4A golf, as currently scheduled.

The first practices for those sports are set to begin August 10th.

Pledging continued work with national and local government and health officials to develop protocols, the IHSAA says they plan to issue sports guidence for member schools in the week of July 27th.

As of now, Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union fall sports, which include volleyball, cross country and swimming, are also set to begin on time.

In their statement the IHSAA also made clear that member schools can determine for themselves which sports and activities they wish to participate in.

An announcement on South Dakota’s future, as well as other potential health and safety guidelines, could come as early as Monday from the South Dakota High School Activities Association.

