Irish musician makes virtual visit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Organizers are preparing a live interview with singer and songwriter Ryan McMullan exclusively for Levitt at the Falls on Facebook Live.

The broadcast is set for Saturday, July 18 at 7:00 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/levittshellsiouxfalls

McMullan comes from Portaferry which is a small seaside town in Northern Ireland and has established a presence through local pubs and has expanded online.

