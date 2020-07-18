Irish musician makes virtual visit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Organizers are preparing a live interview with singer and songwriter Ryan McMullan exclusively for Levitt at the Falls on Facebook Live.
The broadcast is set for Saturday, July 18 at 7:00 p.m.
McMullan comes from Portaferry which is a small seaside town in Northern Ireland and has established a presence through local pubs and has expanded online.
