Irish musician makes virtual visit

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Organizers are preparing a live interview with singer and songwriter Ryan McMullan exclusively for Levitt at the Falls on Facebook Live.

The broadcast is set for Saturday, July 18 at 7:00 p.m.

McMullan comes from Portaferry which is a small seaside town in Northern Ireland and has established a presence through local pubs and has expanded online.

