South Dakota Adult Open tennis tournament begins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every year around this time the tennis courts at McKennan Park are full with players of all ages competing at the South Dakota Adult Open.

Though this year is unlike any other thanks to COVID-19, the event did get underway today with increased sanitization and pace of play.

Close to 300 players come to Sioux Falls for the largest tournament in the five state area with $11,000 in prize money up for grabs across 20 divisions which span all ages.

The tournament concludes on Sunday with semifinal and championship play and we’ll have highlights this weekend on Dakota News Now.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.