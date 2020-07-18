Advertisement

South Dakota lakes experience dense blue-green algae blooms

South Dakota lakes experience blue-green algae
South Dakota lakes experience blue-green algae(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Spending summertime at the lake can be a good way to relax and enjoy the nice weather, but blue-green algae are disturbing the peace across southeastern South Dakota.

Lake Madison is just one of many lakes that are experiencing dense blue-green algae blooms right now, and according to the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks those can be expected this time of year.

“There’s blue-green algae in our lakes most of July and August it just varies on the density and the amounts,” Dave Lucchesi of the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks said.

The South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks say dense blue-green algal blooms are a result of rich soil and fertilizer run-off into bodies of water, and this time of year the weather conditions are perfect for the algae.

“Sunny, hot, calm conditions and we are seeing dense blue-green algal blooms all around the southeast. Notable ones are Lake Madison but there was a very dense algal bloom on Wall Lake just west of Sioux Falls too,” Lucchesi added.

While there are not many short-term solutions to combat this problem, there are some things that can be done over time.

“I think things that can be done over the long-term are we can try to put buffer strips along rivers and streams. If you have natural vegetation that serves as a filter and will often filter out some of the nutrients,” Lucchesi said.

The real negative impacts of blue-green algae are to animals. The South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks posted a photo on Facebook Friday showing dead fish covered in the algae.

They also reminded everyone that algae can be harmful to pets and other animals, but not as much for humans.

“We seldom have heard of any problems of humans swimming in lakes that have a blue-green algal bloom going on, and there are blue-green algae in our lakes most of July and August,” said Lucchesi.

