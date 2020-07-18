Advertisement

USD Athletic Director confident fall college season will happen but knows next few weeks are critical

By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 12:29 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Following up on what we told you last night, the Colonial Athletic Association today officially announced that they have suspended the football season.

Though they become the fourth FCS football league to sit out the fall, there's a notable catch.

James Madison, Elon University and Villanova are still considering playing as an independent should there be college football in the FCS and FBS this fall.

Last night Missouri Valley Football Conference commissioner Patty Viverito told us that she and the rest of the league members are going to exhaust all options before cancelling the season.

Count the University of South Dakota in that boat when it comes to all fall sports in the Summit League as well.

Athletes have been gradually returning to campus for workouts, and Athletic Director David Herbster tells me thus far that one staff member and two athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, with each subsequently being quarantined.

Though he’s not sure when or how long it will last, Herbster is confident in USD’s procedures and that there will be a fall college sports season, though he admits that the next few weeks will go a long way to tipping the scales in either direction.

Thus far the volleyball and soccer programs have lost non-conference games due to the Pac-12, Big Ten and Horizon League cancelling non-league schedules. The 11-game Coyote football schedule remains intact, most notably including the opening game on September 5th at Iowa State who, along with the rest of the Big 12, still say they are committed to playing a full fall schedule.

