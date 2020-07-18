Advertisement

West Lyon rolls past West Sioux in region softball semifinals

By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARCHWOOD, IA (Dakota News Now) - West Lyon scored five runs in the first and got a two-run homerun from Savry Metzger in the second to blow open the Iowa 2A Region 3 softball semifinal early en route to a 12-2 victory.

The Wildcats, who improved to 12-2 with the victory, will host Ridgeview in the region championship on Monday at 7 PM for the right to go to the state tournament.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

USD Athletic Director confident fall college season will happen but knows next few weeks are critical

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Coyotes have had three cases of COVID-19 since athletes returned to campus

Sports

South Dakota Adult Open tennis tournament begins

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
$11,000 in prize money up for grabs this weekend

Sports

IHSAA plans to move forward with fall high school sports season in Iowa

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
The state of Iowa has given a green light to moving ahead with the 2020 high school sports fall season with practices set to begin on August 10th.

VOD Recording

South Dakota Adult Open tennis tournament begins

Updated: 18 hours ago
$11,000 in prize money up for grabs this weekend

Latest News

VOD Recording

USD athletic director confident fall college season will happen

Updated: 18 hours ago
As Colonial Athletic Association suspends football season, USD's David Herbster says next two weeks are critical for the fate of fall sports.

VOD Recording

Canaries win wild 17-14 game at Chicago

Updated: 18 hours ago
Highlights of the finish between the Canaries and Chicago Dogs

Sports

Trappers pitching continues to dominate, 9-1 win

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
|
By Austin Goss
The Trappers split the series and head to Fremont for another two game series.

Sports

Canaries outlast Chicago in 12-inning slugfest

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:29 AM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Canaries top Chicago 17-14

News

“I think there is time.” Missouri Valley Football Conference commissioner not ready to cancel season

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:03 AM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Patty Viverito stressing patience when making decisions on South Dakota, South Dakota State and the rest of the Missouri Valley Football Conference's season.

College

Missouri Valley Football commissioner not ready to pull plug on fall season

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:41 PM CDT
As other FCS football leagues cancel their season the leader of SDSU & USD's conference preaches patience