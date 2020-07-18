West Lyon rolls past West Sioux in region softball semifinals

LARCHWOOD, IA (Dakota News Now) - West Lyon scored five runs in the first and got a two-run homerun from Savry Metzger in the second to blow open the Iowa 2A Region 3 softball semifinal early en route to a 12-2 victory.

The Wildcats, who improved to 12-2 with the victory, will host Ridgeview in the region championship on Monday at 7 PM for the right to go to the state tournament.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.