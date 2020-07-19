Canaries drop road trip finale to Winnipeg

FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite another big game from Damek Tomscha the Sioux Falls Canaries couldn’t finish the first road trip of 2020 on a winning note.

Buoyed by solo homeruns in the 7th and 8th innings the Winnipeg Goldeyes defeated the Birds 5-3 in the finale of their three game series on Sunday afternoon in Fargo, North Dakota.

Despite the defeat the Canaries still finished with a winning record on their road trip at 3-2.

Sioux City native Tomscha continues to impress in his first season with the Birds. After collecting four hits, a homerun and three RBI yesterday, Tomscha went 3-3 this afternoon with 2 RBI. He’s now batting .397 with an American Association-leading 18 RBI.

After an off day the Canaries will return to the Birdcage for the first of 12 games in Sioux Falls over the next two weeks. They’ll open a week long home/away series with fellow hub city tenant St. Paul on Tuesday at 7:05 PM.

