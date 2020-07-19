Canaries split Saturday doubleheader with Winnipeg

FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries shook off a disappointing start to their doubleheader with Winnipeg in emphatic fashion.

After wasting a two run lead and losing 3-2 on a walkoff in extra innings in the opening game, the Canaries exploded to score 12 runs in the first three innings of the second game en route to a 13-7 victory.

Sioux Falls improves to 9-4 with the win, the best record in the American Association.

The Canaries scored in each of the first two innings of the first game on an RBI single from Alay Lago and a sacrifice fly from Logan Landon. Starting pitcher Grady Wood made that lead stick, working five innings while allowing five hits and one run, striking out three. Sioux Falls’ bullpen couldn’t hold the advantage, though, giving up a game-tying single to Ray Morales in the sixth inning that ended up sending the game to extra innings. In the eighth (both games of the doubleheader were scheduled as seven-inning games) the Goldeyes loaded the bases with one out and won on Kevin LaChance’s sacrifice fly.

Scoring runs wouldn’t be a problem for Sioux Falls in the second game. The Canaries scored five runs in the first inning highlighted by an RBI single from Alay Lago, an RBI double from Clint Coulter, a squeeze bunt RBI single from Mike Hart, and a Ryan Brett RBI single.

Hart led off the third inning with a solo homerun. It was the start of an inning that would see the Canaries send twelve men to the plate and score seven runs, effectively putting the game out of reach at 12-0.

Damek Tomscha went 4-5 with a homerun, three RBI and two run scored. Hart went 2-3 with his homerun, three RBI and two runs scored. Logan Landon and Jabari Henry also each drove in a pair of runs.

The two teams will wrap up the series tomorrow at 1:00 PM.

