Champions crowned at South Dakota Adult Open tennis tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In some form or another, the South Dakota Adult Tennis Open has been around since the late 1940s.

In more than 70 years there has never been a bigger or more diverse field than in 2020. That’s mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling many other amateur tournaments and making South Dakota one of the few places players across the country can come to compete.

The three-day event concluded on Sunday afternoon at McKennan Park with $11,000 in prize money on the line across 20 age divisions.

Click on the video viewer to watch highlights from the men’s open singles final, women’s open singles final and women’s open doubles final!

For full results from the tournament you can visit their website HERE .

