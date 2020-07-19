Advertisement

Downtown Crazy Days adds Shop & Stroll
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Crazy Days Shop & Stroll attracted plenty of people to Sioux Falls Saturday with activities and vendors from downtown.

Parts of Phillips Avenue were closed off Saturday so that people could social distance, while having some downtown fun.

Downtown Crazy Days has been a part of the Sioux Falls community for years in hopes of bringing shoppers to the downtown businesses, but this year DTSF Inc. started Shop & Stroll.

Sadie Swier with DTSF Inc. said, “Due to COVID-19 we wanted to provide an environment that would make these pedestrians feel a little safer so that they can practice some more social distancing while up and down Phillips Avenue, one of the most popular parts of downtown.”

Among the shoppers were participants in yoga, a hip-hop dance party, a game show on Phillips Avenue, and music throughout downtown.

Swier added, “These are fun activities and programs that will be throughout the day, we’re also very excited to be partnering with Levitt Shell Sioux Falls, and they’ll be having six pop-up concerts throughout downtown.”

The blocking off of Phillips Avenue made room for more social distancing, and masks and sanitizer were available as well.

Rehfeld’s Art and Framing staff admit that 2020 has been a tough year, and an event like Shop & Stroll is giving their art the proper attention.

Rehfeld’s General Manager Jana Anderson said, “Foot traffic has been one of our biggest problems in the last couple of months since closing down and opening up again, so having an event like this the foot traffic today has been really great.”

Overall, the event was a way to safely bring people together.

Swier said, “This event is extremely important to not only these downtown businesses but also just for the community. It’s a real morale booster to show that we can come together and celebrate downtown and support these local businesses.”

Anderson added, “It’s been really fun to see people out again and having Phillips (Avenue) shutdown has been really fun to have dance parties in the street and the yoga class this morning. It’s been a really active and exciting day for us outside.”

The Shop & Stroll event is just on Saturday, but the Crazy Days deals are set to go on throughout the entire weekend.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

