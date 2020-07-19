Justin Henderson wins second feature at Knoxville Raceway this year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the best scenes from the local return to sports came two weeks ago at the Knoxville Raceway in Iowa when Tea’s Justin Henderson won his first race of the year, a 410 sprint car feature, and celebrated with his young son Maximus in victory lane for the first time ever.

Last night they got to do it again!

Racing in the 20-lap 360 sprint feature, Justin took the lead with 11 laps to go and never looked back on his way to the checkered flag. It is Henderson’s ninth win at Knoxville in the 360 class and 20th overall at the raceway.

As he did on July 4th, Henderson once again brought Maximus into victory lane, leading to another memorable and cute post-race interview.

Click on the video viewer to hear it and see highlights from the race courtesy of Knoxville Raceway!

