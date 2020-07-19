Twins’ Opening Day starter Jose Berrios working on pitch repertoire

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota Twins begin the season on Friday and it’s certainly no surprise that they’ve named Jose Berrios as their Opening Day starter for the second consecutive year.

Berrios is coming off the best season of his major league career. He went 14-8 with a 3.68 ERA and struck out 195 batters over the course of 200 innings.

Though his fastball is one of the best in baseball he began working in a changeup more last season. During the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown Berrios went back to his native Puerto Rico to continue working on other pitches in his arsenal that he thinks will make him even better this year.

The Twins had a scheduled scrimmage tonight cancelled at Target Field due to bad weather and will try again tomorrow. They’ll play an exhibition game with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday before Friday’s opener with the White Sox.

