Two more deaths, 44 additional coronavirus cases

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials confirmed two additional people have died because of coronavirus and the death toll is now at 118.

State health officials also confirmed 44 new cases on Sunday which contribute to the 836 active cases.

Active cases have declined for the second straight day with 19 fewer from Saturday.

Total positive cases in South Dakota are at 7,906 and 63 people are currently hospitalized because of the virus.

6,952 recoveries have been recorded overall.

