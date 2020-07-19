Advertisement

West Lyon overwhelms Okoboji to win district baseball title

Wildcats win 10-0 and will face Unity Christian Tuesday for a trip to the State Tournament
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARCHWOOD, IA (Dakota News Now) - Like their softball team, the West Lyon baseball team is one win away from a trip to the State Tournament.

24 hours after West Lyon’s 12-2 region softball semifinal win over West Sioux, the Wildcat baseball team quickly dispatched Okoboji in the 2A District 1 title game, scoring three runs in the first and six in the second on their way to a 10-0 victory.

West Lyon improves to 13-3 and advances to the Substate Championship where they will face District 2 champion Unity Christian. The Knights (8-8) stunned top seed West Sioux (12-3) 4-2 in the title game on Saturday evening in Hawarden.

Unity Christian and West Lyon play for a trip to State on Tuesday night in Sioux Center at 7 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

West Lyon Wins District Baseball Title

Updated: 10 hours ago
Wildcats roll past Okoboji 10-0 and will face Unity Christian for a trip to State on Tuesday.

Sports

Canaries split Saturday doubleheader with Winnipeg

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
The Canaries lose the first game on a walkoff 3-2 but bounce back to whip Winnipeg 13-7 in the second game.

Sports

Twins’ Opening Day starter Jose Berrios working on pitch repertoire

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Minnesota Twins' Opening Day starter Jose Berrios spent the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown working on making several pitches more effective.

Sports

Canaries Doubleheader With Winnipeg

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Sioux Falls Canaries split a Saturday doubleheader with Winnipeg in Fargo, falling 3-2 in the first game and bouncing back to win the second 13-7.

Latest News

Sports

USD Athletic Director confident fall college season will happen but knows next few weeks are critical

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 12:29 AM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Coyotes have had three cases of COVID-19 since athletes returned to campus

Sports

South Dakota Adult Open tennis tournament begins

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 12:23 AM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
$11,000 in prize money up for grabs this weekend

Sports

IHSAA plans to move forward with fall high school sports season in Iowa

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
The state of Iowa has given a green light to moving ahead with the 2020 high school sports fall season with practices set to begin on August 10th.

Sports

West Lyon rolls past West Sioux in region softball semifinals

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Wildcats head to region championship with 12-2 victory

VOD Recording

South Dakota Adult Open tennis tournament begins

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT
$11,000 in prize money up for grabs this weekend

VOD Recording

USD athletic director confident fall college season will happen

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT
As Colonial Athletic Association suspends football season, USD's David Herbster says next two weeks are critical for the fate of fall sports.