West Lyon overwhelms Okoboji to win district baseball title

LARCHWOOD, IA (Dakota News Now) - Like their softball team, the West Lyon baseball team is one win away from a trip to the State Tournament.

24 hours after West Lyon’s 12-2 region softball semifinal win over West Sioux, the Wildcat baseball team quickly dispatched Okoboji in the 2A District 1 title game, scoring three runs in the first and six in the second on their way to a 10-0 victory.

West Lyon improves to 13-3 and advances to the Substate Championship where they will face District 2 champion Unity Christian. The Knights (8-8) stunned top seed West Sioux (12-3) 4-2 in the title game on Saturday evening in Hawarden.

Unity Christian and West Lyon play for a trip to State on Tuesday night in Sioux Center at 7 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

