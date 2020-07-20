37 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Department of Health officials reported 37 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Monday.

In total, South Dakota has reported 7,943 positive cases with 829 of those currently active. Active cases have declined for the third straight day with seven fewer from Sunday.

COVID-19 related deaths remain at 118 with no new deaths reported Monday. Two new deaths were reported on Sunday.

65 people in the state have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. The state also reported 44 new recoveries bringing overall recoveries to 6,996.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.