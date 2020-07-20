Advertisement

37 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths in South Dakota

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Department of Health officials reported 37 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Monday.

In total, South Dakota has reported 7,943 positive cases with 829 of those currently active. Active cases have declined for the third straight day with seven fewer from Sunday.

COVID-19 related deaths remain at 118 with no new deaths reported Monday. Two new deaths were reported on Sunday.

65 people in the state have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. The state also reported 44 new recoveries bringing overall recoveries to 6,996.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Make-A-Wish South Dakota hosts largest fundraiser of the year

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Jenna Lemair
Make-A-Wish South Dakota is holding their 20th annual Golf Tournament and Evening of Inspiration.

Education

VISA restrictions affecting local schools and businesses

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Beth Warden
In the past, students not only learned the language by observing dialogue between their teacher and an intern but also the intern teacher's culture was part of the education plan. This year the Spanish Immersion programs continue, but look different.

News

City of Pierre backs its police officers

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Austin Goss
The city government in Pierre is letting the support for their police force be known.

News

1 killed in two-vehicle rollover crash near Sioux Falls

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say the crash happened just before 2 pm near 85th Street and Sycamore Avenue.

News

Guidance for masks in schools varies widely across US states

Updated: 4 hours ago
In Iowa, the issue has divided urban and rural schools and yielded widely varying guidance.

Latest News

Morning

SDSU celebrate reversal on measures concerning international students

Updated: 6 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Morning

SDSU celebrate reversal on a measures concerning international students

Updated: 6 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Morning

SDSU celebrate reversal on a measures concerning international students

Updated: 6 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Morning

SDSU celebrates reversal on a measure concerning international students

Updated: 7 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Sioux Falls Walgreens store offering drive-through COVID-19 tests

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Walgreens store at 41st Street and Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls is offering COVID-19 testing.