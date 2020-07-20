Advertisement

Another 340-plus cases reported in Iowa over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa state health officials have reported another jump in confirmed cases of coronavirus, as well as another death, in the last day, as the state continues to see a rise in hospitalizations.

The state health department’s virus tracking site showed 343 cases and one death had been confirmed in the 24-hour period from Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday.

The state’s total deaths since the beginning of the outbreak stood at 793 Monday, while the total number of cases reached 38,907.

The site showed that as of Monday morning, 221 people were hospitalized for the virus - a number that has been slowly increasing over the last few weeks.

The increasing number of cases prompted hospitals in the Des Moines area to stop allowing most visitors.

