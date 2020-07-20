Advertisement

Contest: Diamond Anniversary Diamond Earring Giveaway

KSFY and KDLT are celebrating their 60th anniversaries!
KSFY and KDLT are celebrating their 60th anniversaries!
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

Both KSFY and KDLT are celebrating their 60th “Diamond” anniversaries this summer, and we’re celebrating by giving you chance to win a pair of Ladies 14K White Gold Diamond Stud Earrings.

Simply enter your information at the link below for your chance to win. One winner will be drawn on July 31st, 2020 and contacted via the phone number provided. Good Luck!

Diamond Anniversary Diamond Earring Giveaway

