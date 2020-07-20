Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Navy vet says he asked federal troops in Portland a question before they attacked him

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/CNN) - The city of Portland has seen by more than 50 straight nights of protests.

A particularly violent incident, shot by Portland Tribune reporter Zane Sparling, involved a 53-year old navy veteran and went viral on social media Saturday.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Some viewers may find the video of the incident disturbing.

He said he came to ask federal officers a simple question and was answered with a beating and tear gas.

Chris David, a Navy vet, was struck repeatedly by federal law enforcement officers outside the courthouse building.

“I stood there with my hands down by my sides and they just started whaling on me,” he said.

David said he had taken the bus downtown to attend the protest and wanted to ask federal officers a specific question: “And I stood in the street in front of them and I started asking them if they thought it was okay to violate their oath to the Constitution.”

He said one of the men shoved him backward.

“I lose my balance and fall backwards a bit, and then plant myself. That’s right when they start beating me. They kept hitting me with batons and I think they decided that wasn’t going to work, so they just two pepper spray hits I think I took, and that ended that,” David said. “That was not fun, so I flipped them off and walked to the corner of the park as best I could and I was losing my vision. I was just walking through a giant cloud of CS gas.”

David said he sat on a park bench, and a field medic named Tav came to his rescue, guiding him to someone’s car.

“I couldn’t see at all,” he said. “I could just see sort of shapes, vague shapes. Tav was frantically trying to get an ambulance to meet us there.”

David said they were able to flag down EMTs, and he went to the hospital. He said his hand is fractured hand and it will require surgery.

As the video of the incident spread on social media, David said fellow grads from the Naval Academy and other veterans have been sending messages of support.

“I got out after about eight years as an lieutenant. All these academy grads are reaching out. Oh, class of 91 over here!” he said.

People have called David a hero and the Superman of Portland.

“They are playing me up as an Iron Man and a Superman. I’m a 53-year-old overweight man on blood thinners and I have a lot of physical damage from the military. So, I’m not made of steel at all. They could have killed me last night, as my ex-wife and daughter have reminded me 45 times this morning,” he said.

David said that he’s most disturbed by the lack of accountability by police. He said, in the military, there are consequences for your actions, but in Portland, although the police are now acting like the military, he complains there’s no consequence for their actions.

Copyright 2020 KOIN via CNN. All rights reserved.

