Guidance for masks in schools varies widely across US states

In Iowa, the issue has divided urban and rural schools and yielded widely varying guidance.
Des Moines Public Schools custodian Cynthia Adams cleans a desk in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Des Moines Public Schools custodian Cynthia Adams cleans a desk in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - School districts that plan to reopen classrooms in the fall are wrestling with whether to require teachers and students to wear a face mask.

The issue has divided urban and rural schools and yielded widely varying guidance. The divide has also taken on political dimensions.

In Iowa, Democratic-leaning cities like Des Moines and Iowa City have required masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Smaller, more conservative communities have left the decision to parents. Many states are calling for teachers to wear masks.

Some will require masks for students. Many other states are leaving the decision to local officials.

