Make-A-Wish South Dakota hosts largest fundraiser of the year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Make-A-Wish South Dakota is holding their 20th annual Golf Tournament and Evening of Inspiration.

The event raises money to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Make-A-Wish is holding its largest fundraiser of the year today. One of heir biggest goals is to reach $90,000 in donations.

The ‘Golf for Wishes’ event kicked off the fundraiser at the Minnehaha Country Club.

The money raised goes toward granting wishes for children with a critical illness.

“By having this golf tournament today, everyone comes together. It’s all about community and it’s all about hope. We believe hope is essential and that’s what wishes are all about. So, everyone out here today is supporting that,” said Sue Salter, President, CEO of Make-A-Wish SD.

Before the 100 golfers took off for the 18-hole scramble, the Vanguard Squadron gave a special flyover to celebrate the fundraiser.

After the ‘Golf for Wishes’ event, the fundraiser turns digital, for the Virtual Evening of Inspiration.

Salter said, “This year we’ve pivoted to a virtual event and the nice thing about that is that it opens it up for everyone to be apart of it. You’ll hear stories about the hope, strength, and transformation that a wish brings to kids, their families, and entire communities.”

The night includes a virtual auction that’s already raised 50,000 as of this afternoon.

“There’s been about 70 packages that have been donated really by our entire state. That’s a great way to support the mission tonight is bidding on those auction items,” said Salter.

Given the circumstances brought on by COVID-19, participation for these events is more important than ever for Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

“Understandably, many of our events that happen in the Spring and Summer months have been canceled postponed and this is one event that we’re able to hold in a safe manner,” she said. “We’re just so grateful for all the gifts that have already come through and for everyone that understands that hope is essential and does what they can to bring that hope to these vulnerable kids who are waiting for their wishes.”

Anyone is able to tune into the Virtual Evening of Inspiration. You can find that either on Make-A-Wish’s Facebook or Youtube. Or through the link here: https://www.betterunite.com/wish2020

