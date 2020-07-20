Sioux Falls Walgreens store offering drive-through COVID-19 tests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Walgreens store in Sioux Falls is offering COVID-19 testing.

The tests are currently available only at the Walgreens at 41st Street and Louise Avenue.

Testing is free to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and federal guidelines.

Patients will administer the test themselves. A Walgreens pharmacist will oversee patients’ self-administration of the COVID-19 test.

The site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. No appointment is necessary,

