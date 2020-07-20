Union Gospel Mission in need of jean donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Union Gospel Mission is in need of new or gently used jeans for the homeless and poverty-stricken guests they serve daily.

There’s a larger need for men’s jeans right now because men tend to keep theirs until they’re worn out and get rid of them instead of donating them like women tend to do more often.

More than 110 people are being sheltered at the Union Gospel Mission nightly because of COVID-19 and the summer heat. The executive director of the mission, Eric Weber, said the shelter is getting an average of 25 requests per day for a pair of jeans, and the shelter can’t meet that need right now.

The jeans are needed to get people back into the workforce and for everyday wear.

You can donate new or gently used jeans at the mission on East 8th Street in Downtown Sioux Falls 9:00 AM until 2:30 PM Monday through Friday at the thrift store warehouse. Or you can also donate money to purchase jeans on the mission’s website.

